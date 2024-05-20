Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Rahul Gandhi, INC’s Contender

Political Career of Rahul Gandhi: In 2004, Gandhi embarked on his political journey by competing in and winning the 14th general elections from Amethi. From 2004 to 2009, Gandhi was a member of the Standing Committees on Home Affairs and Human Resource Development. He currently serves as the Chairperson for both the Indian Youth Congress and the National Students Union of India.

On 24 September 2007, Gandhi became the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee and was given charge of the Indian Youth Congress and the National Students Union of India.

In the 2014 Indian general election, Gandhi represented Amethi and led the Congress campaign. He won the Amethi seat by defeating his closest competitor, Smriti Irani.

Gandhi was re-elected to the 15th Lok Sabha in 2009 for a second term. In 2014, he secured a third term in the 16th Lok Sabha and served on the Standing Committee on External Affairs and the Consultative Committee on Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs. In 2019, he won a fourth term in the 17th Lok Sabha, serving on the Standing Committee on Defence and the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of External Affairs.