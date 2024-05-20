Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Rahul Gandhi, INC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Rahul Gandhi:
A resident of New Delhi, Shri Rahul Gandhi, aged 53, is the son of Late Shri Rajiv Gandhi. He is a candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC), contesting for the Rae Bareli Parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
Political Career of Rahul Gandhi: In 2004, Gandhi embarked on his political journey by competing in and winning the 14th general elections from Amethi. From 2004 to 2009, Gandhi was a member of the Standing Committees on Home Affairs and Human Resource Development. He currently serves as the Chairperson for both the Indian Youth Congress and the National Students Union of India.
On 24 September 2007, Gandhi became the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee and was given charge of the Indian Youth Congress and the National Students Union of India.
In the 2014 Indian general election, Gandhi represented Amethi and led the Congress campaign. He won the Amethi seat by defeating his closest competitor, Smriti Irani.
Gandhi was re-elected to the 15th Lok Sabha in 2009 for a second term. In 2014, he secured a third term in the 16th Lok Sabha and served on the Standing Committee on External Affairs and the Consultative Committee on Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs. In 2019, he won a fourth term in the 17th Lok Sabha, serving on the Standing Committee on Defence and the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of External Affairs.
Educational Qualifications of Rahul Gandhi: He completed his M. Phil in Development Studies from Trinity College, University of Cambridge, in the year 1995.
Criminal Cases of Rahul Gandhi: He has convicted of the below mentioned criminal offense:
A complaint Case no.: 18712/2019 was registered at the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat. It cited the following- 499, 500 of IPC. The case was briefly described as: Alleged defamatory statement made by the accused/candidate against so-called Modi Samaj. The case of the order of conviction was 23/03/2023 and a punishment of 2 years was imposed.
The case was appealed under file no 245/2023 before Principal District and Sessions Judge, Surat and the same is pending.
Assets of Rahul Gandhi:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Rahul Gandhi has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 9,24,59,264.
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Rahul Gandhi has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 11,15,02,598.
Gandhi has declared liabilities amounting to Rs. 49,79,184.
Community Engagement and Outreach: Rahul Gandhi of the INC is actively engaged in community outreach, interacting with various communities including the fishing and caste-based communities. He aims to be the voice of the people, particularly the common man and lower castes. He focuses on listening to people’s concerns, fulfilling Congress party’s promises, and unifying India. In the 2009 elections, he campaigned extensively, advocating for rural development, education, employment, and women’s empowerment. He encourages youth political participation and advocates for sustainable development, social justice, and healthcare improvement.
Noteworthy Projects: He played a crucial role in the Lok Sabha in passing significant bills such as the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) and the Right to Information Act. Under his guidance, the NSUI launched initiatives to tackle student issues like education quality, job opportunities, and social justice.