Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles demise of journalist Sir Mark Tully

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of Sir Mark Tully, a towering voice of journalism. The Prime Minister said that Sir Mark Tully’s deep connection with India and its people was vividly reflected in his works. He noted that Sir Mark’s reporting and insights have left an enduring mark on public discourse. The Prime Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, friends and admirers of Sir Mark Tully. The Prime Minister wrote on X: “Saddened by the passing of Sir Mark Tully, a towering voice of journalism. His connect with India and the people of our nation was reflected in his works. His reporting and insights have left an enduring mark on public discourse. Condolences to his family, friends and many admirers.” Mark Tully, whose voice was one of the most famous in India throughout the latter decades of the 20th century as he reported on key political developments, passed away on Sunday. He was 90. (IANS)

