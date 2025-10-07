Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee refutes PM Modi's claims on Darjeeling bridge collapse

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, refuted the claims made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week that deaths took place at the hills of Darjeeling in northern part of the state due to the collapse of a bridge there following landslides.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the bridge accident in Darjeeling. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I wish for the injured to recover swiftly. In the context of heavy rainfall and landslides, the situation in Darjeeling and the surrounding areas is being closely monitored. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected,” Prime Minister Modi said in a social media message on Sunday.

However, on Monday, after reviewing the situation in certain flood and landslide-affected regions in north Bengal, the Chief Minister refuted the claims by the Prime Minister and claimed that there had not been any deaths because of the bridge collapse at Darjeeling. “There had not been any deaths because of the bridge collapse. Someone conveyed the wrong information. The bridges that collapsed because of the landslide were very small. We will have to reconstruct them,” Chief Minister Banerjee said. (IANS)

