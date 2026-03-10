Bengal government replies to MHA’s note on protocol violations during Murmu's visit

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government had replied to the clarifications sought by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding protocol violations during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the state on Saturday. The MHA had sought the report from the office of the Chief Secretary, Nandini Chakraborty, on Sunday morning, fixing 5 P.M. of the same day as the deadline for replying to the query.

Although an insider from the state secretariat confirmed that a detailed reply on the clarification sought by the MHA had been sent he refused to spell out the detailed contents of the report and remained limited to stating that point-by-point clarifications were given on the points of protocol violations raised by the MHA.

In fact, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday, had given some indications on what would be the clarifications on protocol violations that the state government led by her would give to the MHA.

"After the President landed at Bagdogra Airport near Siliguri on Monday, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation Mayor, Goutam Deb, the District Magistrate of Darjeeling, and the Commissioner of Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMC) were present at the airport to receive her as per the protocol. There was no protocol violation. There was no plan for me as the Chief Minister to welcome her or be on stage at the event. (IANS)

