CM Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of attacking democratic institutions

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of undermining democratic institutions and misusing agencies and commissions against Bengal, alleging attempts to “erase voters from electoral rolls” and impose a “One Nation, One Leader, One Party” system. In a post on X, Banerjee alleged that democratic institutions and constitutional offices were “being misused for political purposes” and claimed that agencies and institutions had been “weaponized” against West Bengal.

“What we are witnessing today is unprecedented, deeply unfortunate, and a direct assault on the democratic foundations of this republic. In their ‘One Nation, One Leader, One Party’ frenzy, the BJP has systematically weaponized every democratic institution and every constitutional post to serve their own Jono-Birodhi ambitions,” Banerjee wrote.The West Bengal Chief Minister further alleged that central agencies, national commissions and sections of the media had been used to target the state government. “For years, they have unleashed Central agencies, National Commissions, a servile Godi Media, and a compliant section of the judiciary against Bengal. They are misusing the Vanish Commission to erase legitimate voters from electoral rolls,” she stated.

Banerjee also claimed that the BJP was attempting to replace the constitutional framework established by BR Ambedkar with its party manifesto. “This is what they want. They want to replace Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution with their party’s manifesto. I have not stood for this. I will not stand for this,” she said. (ANI)

