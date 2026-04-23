Bengaluru jail terror plot: National Investigation Agency (NIA) court sentences 7 in radicalization case

BENGALURU: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday sentenced seven accused persons including T Naseer to 7 years imprisonment, in connection with the 2023 Bengaluru prison radicalisation case.

Among others who got convicted and sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment included Syed Suhail Khan, Mohammed Umar, Zahid Tabrez, Syed Mudassir Pasha, Mohammed Faisal Rabbani and Salman Khan. They were also imposed a fine of Rs 48,000. The accused persons had pleaded guilty of the charges that were filed by the NIA.

The case relates to a Lashkar-e-Tayiba linked terror conspiracy that was hatched inside the Parapanna Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru by T Naseer. The conspiracy involved identification, recruitment, training, conversion and radicalisation of gullible youth lodged in the prison to execute terror activities in India. The case was initially registered by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) in July 2023, following the seizure of arms, ammunition and digital devices from habitual offenders.

The accused persons had hatched a plan to carry out terror attacks in Bengaluru city. The NIA said that these persons were furthering an anti-India agenda of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The case was taken over by NIA following a larger conspiracy came to light. The accused persons were also trying to facilitate the escape of Naseer from jail. He is a life convict and had been sentenced in connection with multiple terror cases. (IANS)

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