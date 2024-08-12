Bengaluru Cafe Employee Arrested For Hiding Phone Inside Women's Washroom With Video Recording Switched On

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old man employed at a well-known coffee chain in Bengaluru has been apprehended after he had allegedly hid a mobile phone in a dustbin placed inside the women's washroom with video recording on.
According to a social media post by a woman, the phone was deliberately kept in flight mode to avoid making any sound.
The accused individual has been identified as Manoj, a resident of Guttahalli area in Bengaluru and originally hailing from Shivamogga, who had been working at the Third Wave Coffee shop at BEL Road for six months.
The chain stated that the accused employee was immediately sacked after the incident.
The culprit was arrested following a woman who runs an Instagram page going by the name of 'Gangs Of Cinepur' posted a story about a woman who found a phone concealed in the dustbin of the women's washroom with video recording switched on for about two hours.
"I was at a Third Wave Coffee outlet in Bengaluru on this (August 9) morning when a woman found a phone in the washroom, hidden in the dustbin, with the video record on for about two hours, facing the toilet seat," the story read.
The phone was "put in flight mode carefully, so that it makes no sound", it added.
The post mentioned that the phone was intentionally fitted inside the dustbin bag which had a hole made in it so that the camera was visible.
"It was quickly found that the phone belonged to one of the men working there. The police were called and they arrived soon enough and action is being taken," it informed.
"This was so horrific to witness. I will be vigilant at any washroom I use from now on, no matter how well-known the chain of cafes or restaurants is. I request all of you to do the same. This is disgusting," the Instagram story further added.
Meanwhile, Third Wave Coffee issued a statement saying that they regretted the "unfortunate" incident, adding that the management fired the employee.
"We regret the unfortunate incident at our BEL Road outlet in Bengaluru and want to emphasise that such actions are absolutely unacceptable at Third Wave Coffee. We acted swiftly to address the situation by immediately terminating the person & ensuring the safety of our customers," Third Wave Coffee tweeted on Saturday.
