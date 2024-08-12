Bengaluru Cafe Employee Arrested For Hiding Phone Inside Women's Washroom With Video Recording Switched On

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old man employed at a well-known coffee chain in Bengaluru has been apprehended after he had allegedly hid a mobile phone in a dustbin placed inside the women's washroom with video recording on.

According to a social media post by a woman, the phone was deliberately kept in flight mode to avoid making any sound.

The accused individual has been identified as Manoj, a resident of Guttahalli area in Bengaluru and originally hailing from Shivamogga, who had been working at the Third Wave Coffee shop at BEL Road for six months.

The chain stated that the accused employee was immediately sacked after the incident.