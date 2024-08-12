Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Suspect Was Intoxicated, Watched 'Violent Porn' Before Crime

KOLKATA: Kolkata police revealed that Sanjay Roy, the man accused of raping and murdering a trainee doctor, was addicted to watching violent porn while drinking at night.
On the night of the crime, he allegedly watched porn and was intoxicated before attacking the doctor.
According to the police, Roy would drink and watch "violent pornographic videos" at his usual spot behind the hospital, the report stated.
The report, citing sources, mentioned that during the initial investigation, several violent pornographic videos were found on Sanjay Roy's mobile phone. This suggested that Roy might have been either a pervert or mentally ill.
Police sources disclosed that the accused entered the hospital multiple times on the night of the crime. They added that the Chest Medicine Department, where the incident occurred, has two entry points. On the night of the attack, the back door was left open while the main entrance was closed.
Security camera footage showed about six people using the back door to enter the department around 4 AM, but the police clarified that these were patient attendants, unlike the accused, who had no reason to be in the department that night, according to an India Today report.
Investigators described Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, as having a "perverted mind," noting that the type of porn he watched was not something "people usually watch," according to the report.
CCTV footage showed Roy leaving the hospital's seminar room around 4:45 AM. The investigation revealed that he tried to cover up the crime by attempting to wash away the bloodstains.
Afterward, Roy went to the barracks of the 4th Battalion, where he fell asleep. He was later arrested there while still intoxicated, according to the police.
The accused has been charged with rape and murder and has been sent to police custody until August 23.
On Friday, the semi-nude body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar hall of the government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
Later that day, a four-page autopsy report confirmed that she was raped and murdered. It noted bleeding from her private areas and injury marks on other parts of her body.
