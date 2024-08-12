Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Suspect Was Intoxicated, Watched 'Violent Porn' Before Crime

KOLKATA: Kolkata police revealed that Sanjay Roy, the man accused of raping and murdering a trainee doctor, was addicted to watching violent porn while drinking at night.

On the night of the crime, he allegedly watched porn and was intoxicated before attacking the doctor.

According to the police, Roy would drink and watch "violent pornographic videos" at his usual spot behind the hospital, the report stated.

The report, citing sources, mentioned that during the initial investigation, several violent pornographic videos were found on Sanjay Roy's mobile phone. This suggested that Roy might have been either a pervert or mentally ill.