Bengaluru: Senior Citizen Falls Prey To Cyber Fraud; Loses Rs 1.2 Crore

BENGALURU: In yet another incident of cyber fraud, a 77-year-old woman from Bengaluru was duped of Rs 1.2 crore by fraudsters posing as officials from the telecom department and the Mumbai Crime Branch.

This deceitful act took place almost 20 days back and it took a toll on the elderly woman both mentally and financially, leaving her and her anguishing family in distraught.

As per reports, Bengaluru resident Lakshmi Shivakumar fell prey to a trap laid on June 26 when she received a call from an unidentified person claiming to be a representative of the Telecom Department.