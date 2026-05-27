Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United) Hail PM Modi’s 12 Years in Office

AMBALA: As Narendra Modi completed 12 years in office on Tuesday, leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies praised his leadership, highlighting achievements in economic growth, infrastructure, digital transformation, welfare schemes, and national security.

Speaking to reporters, Haryana Minister Anil Vij said India had witnessed major progress under Modi's leadership. He noted that the country had seen increased public trust, rapid infrastructure expansion, and a digital revolution over the past decade. Vij also pointed out that India had risen from the 11th-largest economy to the fifth-largest economy in the world during Modi's tenure.

He further said India had adopted a stronger approach toward terrorism and security challenges. Referring to operations such as Operation Sindoor, Vij said the country now responds firmly to threats and has demonstrated a tougher stance against Pakistan.

Neeraj Kumar said the BJP-led government's repeated electoral victories in 2014, 2019, and 2024 reflected the trust people had placed in Modi's leadership. According to him, support from different sections of society has strengthened India's journey toward becoming a leading global economy.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma described the completion of 12 years in office as a historic moment, saying India had developed a new identity and confidence under Modi's leadership. He said the country had witnessed improvements in governance, work culture, and global standing.

Sharma also highlighted welfare initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, stating that these programmes had improved the lives of millions. He added that India's successful hosting of the 2023 G20 Summit further enhanced the country's international recognition. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha congratulated the Prime Minister and credited him with fostering patriotism and national confidence in the country during the last 12 years. (IANS)

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