Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) urges ECI to stop Karnataka SEC’s SIR in 27 Bengaluru wards

BENGALURU: The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to exercise its Constitutional powers under Article 324 and immediately issue directions to the Karnataka State Election Commission (SEC) to halt the separate revision exercise being undertaken in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) wards. In a complaint submitted to Chief Electoral Officer V. Anbu Kumar and forwarded to the ECI, the BJP described the SEC’s exercise as a “parallel, unauthorised and conflicting” process. The party argued that the SEC’s revision overlaps with the ECI’s statewide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) scheduled to begin on June 30. According to the BJP, the SEC ordered an independent revision for 27 wards under the Gandhinagar and Mahadevapura Assembly constituencies, with field operations set to start on June 26. The party said conducting two revision exercises simultaneously could confuse voters, duplicate verification efforts, and waste public resources. (IANS)

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