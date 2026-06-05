Bihar Hospital Fire Death Toll Rises to Five; 18 Patients Still Under Treatment

MUZAFFARPUR: Five people have died in the fire that broke out at a private hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, while 18 patients remain hospitalised, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Tushar Kumar said on Thursday. Speaking to reporters, Kumar said the situation was now under control and that authorities were closely monitoring the condition of the injured. The SDM also noted that the compensation had already been provided to 33 affected families, while assistance to the remaining beneficiaries would be disbursed soon.

"Out of 27 patients admitted to the ICU, 18 remain hospitalised. Sadly, five have died, and their post-mortems are complete. Compensation has already been given to 33 affected families, and others will receive it soon," he said.

According to Kumar, most of the injured patients are stable, though some continue to remain in critical condition and may be referred to higher medical centres if required. (ANI)

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