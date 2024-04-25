Bihar Hotel Fire: 6 Dead, Over 30 Injured; Cylinder Blast Suspected

PATNA: At least six people died and more than a dozen others were injured in a massive fire that burned down three hotels located just 50 meters from Patna Junction on Thursday morning.

A fire fighter official said that they found one body in Hotel Pal and a mother and her daughter dead in Hotel Amrit next door.

The official also warned that more people might have died, as the situation is still developing.

The fire spread rapidly because of strong winds, burning down the hotels as well as several vehicles parked nearby, including cars, motorcycle, and auto-rickshaws.