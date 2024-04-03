Assam: Massive Fire Ravages Commercial Establishment In Duliajan

DULIAJAN: In an unfortunate incident, a massive fire broke out at a commercial establishment located in Duliajan's No. 1 Chalakataki area during the late hours of Tuesday.

Upon receiving information about the late-night incident, the fire brigade of Oil India Limited rushed to the site of the inferno and took immediate action to extinguish it.

The firefighters tirelessly battled the blaze that engulfed in the area and eventually, they were able to douse the raging flames after a prolonged effort.