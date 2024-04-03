Assam: Massive Fire Ravages Commercial Establishment In Duliajan

DULIAJAN: In an unfortunate incident, a massive fire broke out at a commercial establishment located in Duliajan's No. 1 Chalakataki area during the late hours of Tuesday.
Upon receiving information about the late-night incident, the fire brigade of Oil India Limited rushed to the site of the inferno and took immediate action to extinguish it.
The firefighters tirelessly battled the blaze that engulfed in the area and eventually, they were able to douse the raging flames after a prolonged effort.
Shortly after carrying out their task successfully, tragedy struck as the fire brigade team met with an accident while returning to their base.
The accident, which left three firefighters injured, occurred when the vehicle veered out of control and careened off the roadside.
While the flames have been subdued, local police have initiated a probe to delve into the matter with the aim of uncovering the exact circumstances that led to the devastating inferno.
Meanwhile, in another incident that took place earlier last month, a massive fire ravaged Chapukhabari village in Golokganj, Dhubri district, reducing five dwellings to ashes.
The huts, belonging to Khitir Chandra Sarkar, Krishna Chandra Sarkar, Nalini Sarkar, Hemanta Kumar Rai, and Sudhir Chandra Rai, were consumed by the blaze, leaving the families homeless.
Local authorities reported that the fire erupted in the early hours of the morning, quickly engulfing the thatched-roof huts. Fire tenders rushed to the scene along with a large number of locals who helped to douse the flames.
Despite the efforts, the fire had already caused significant damage by the time it was extinguished.
While the exact cause of the fire was yet to be determined, initial reports suggested that it may have been sparked by an electrical malfunction or an open flame. An investigation was underway to ascertain the precise cause of the incident.