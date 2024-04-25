Bihar: JD(U) Leader Saurabh Kumar Fatally Shot before Lok Sabha Polls

PATNA: Janata Dal (United) leader Saurabh Kumar was allegedly shot dead in Patna on Wednesday night, while he was returning from an event.
During the shooting, another person who was with Kumar was shot three times and sustained injuries. The victim was identified as Munmun.
The JD(U) leader was shot twice in the head by four men on bikes. Both the injured were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared Saurabh Kunar dead upon arrival.
Munmun was admitted in critical condition.
In response to the incident, JDU leader Abhishek Jha expressed deep sorrow, condemning the tragic event. He offered condolences to the family of the deceased and mentioned that a police team had been stationed at the victim's house, with an ongoing investigation.
Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Miss Bharti went to Punpun upon hearing the news to meet the family members of the victim. Saurabh Kumar was a youth leader from Nitish Kumar’s party.
The incident occurred later in the day after campaigning ended in the state for the five Lok Sabha seats before the second phase of polling on April 26. Around 50 candidates are competing in the state.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at a rally in Purnea on behalf of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), as JD(U) has nominated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the constituency.
In Bhagalpur, Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held his first election meeting. The party's MLA Ajeet Sharma is contesting against JD(U) MP Ajay Mandal in this seat. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also addressed rallies in Kishanganj and Katihar.
The Congress party will compete for nine out of Bihar's 40 Lok Sabha seats, with three of them up for grabs in the second phase of elections.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the national president of JD(U), campaigned extensively in all five Lok Sabha constituencies. In Katihar, the Chief Minister shared the stage with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
