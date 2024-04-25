Bihar: JD(U) Leader Saurabh Kumar Fatally Shot before Lok Sabha Polls

PATNA: Janata Dal (United) leader Saurabh Kumar was allegedly shot dead in Patna on Wednesday night, while he was returning from an event.

During the shooting, another person who was with Kumar was shot three times and sustained injuries. The victim was identified as Munmun.

The JD(U) leader was shot twice in the head by four men on bikes. Both the injured were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared Saurabh Kunar dead upon arrival.

Munmun was admitted in critical condition.