Manipur Election: 3 Arrested For Shooting Near Polling Shooting Near Polling Site

IMPHAL: At least three people were arrested by the police in Manipur for reportedly being involved in a shooting near a polling station in Imphal East district.
The three people who were arrested were reportedly involved in a shooting that place at Moirangkampu Sajeb in Imphal East district on Friday while voting was underway.
The shooting left one person injured.
After the shooting, the three people tried to escape in a four-wheeler but were caught later that Friday evening.
They were arrested less than 5 kilometers from where the incident occurred.
When the Manipur police arrested them, they found a .32 pistol with ammunition and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash in their possession.
The people who were arrested are named Leichombam Jemson Singh (34), Nongthombam Ratan (47), and Khumukcham Angamba (32).
The Manipur police police said that the arrests were made “in connection with a shooting at Moirangkampu primary school, where one person was injured.”
A case has been filed regarding the shooting, and investigations are ongoing.
In Manipur, voter turnout surpassed 68% in both the Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituencies.
Earlier, one civilian was injured after the firing and clashes were reported at a polling booth in Moirangkampu Sajeb Awang Leikai of Imphal, Manipur, during voting in the Lok Sabha elections on Friday.
Block Level Officer for Moirangkampu, Sajeb Surbala Devi said, "Suddenly two men came here and asked for polling agents of the Congress and the BJP. They took the Congress agent outside by holding his hand. Then the two men fired shots from inside the car. One person got injured."
Meanwhile, Presiding Officer Vimal Chandra said that security was alright early in the morning but since the violence erupted, it feels very risky.
Manipur Chief Electoral Officer, Pradeep Jha, on the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections said that he has received a few reports of some damage to the EVMs, some criminal intimidation or somebody trying to influence the voters.
