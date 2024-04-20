Manipur Election: 3 Arrested For Shooting Near Polling Shooting Near Polling Site

IMPHAL: At least three people were arrested by the police in Manipur for reportedly being involved in a shooting near a polling station in Imphal East district.

The three people who were arrested were reportedly involved in a shooting that place at Moirangkampu Sajeb in Imphal East district on Friday while voting was underway.

The shooting left one person injured.

After the shooting, the three people tried to escape in a four-wheeler but were caught later that Friday evening.

They were arrested less than 5 kilometers from where the incident occurred.