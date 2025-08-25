Bihar SIR an ‘institutionalized way’ for vote theft: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday in a fresh attack on the Election Commission of India and the BJP, calling the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll in Bihar, an "institutionalized way" of stealing votes. Addressing a press conference in Araria in Bihar during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', the Congress leader alleged a partnership between the ECI and the BJP. "In Bihar, SIR is an institutionalized way for vote theft. Lakhs of voters' names were deleted; the Opposition is complaining, but the BJP has not complained even once because there is a partnership between the Election Commission, the Election Commissioner and the BJP," Rahul Gandhi claimed. He said that the Opposition will not allow the BJP and the Election Commission to steal elections in Bihar. "Yatra is successful and people are joining organically. It is clear that crores of people in Bihar believe in our claim of vote theft, which is why you can see this response. Election Commission's work is to give the correct voter list, which they did not do in Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka" Gandhi said. "Our pressure is to change the Election Commission's behaviour. We will not allow this to happen in Bihar. You stole elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, and in Karnataka, we showed that there was a vote theft," he said. When asked about the allegations of 'misguiding' the public and tarnishing the image of the poll body, Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the ECI for not sending an affidavit to Union Minister Anurag Thakur, when he alleged 'vote theft' in Opposition-ruled constituencies. (ANI)

