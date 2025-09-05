‘BJP a thoroughly anti-Bengali party’ Says Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday described the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a thoroughly anti-Bengali political force.

“BJP is a communal, anti-lower caste and anti-Bengali force. They are, in a real sense, also anti-Hindu. We need a change in West Bengal. The change is to totally wipe out the BJP from West Bengal first and then from the country. Their exit bell has already rung,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a motion on the issue of the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in the BJP-ruled states on the third and final day of the three-day special session of the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday.

While she was speaking on the floor of the House on Thursday afternoon, the BJP legislators were protesting and shouting slogans coming down to the Well of the house against the “undemocratic” suspension of the leader of the opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adikari on Tuesday.

“BJP is anti-Bengal and anti-Bengali. They don’t want me to speak in Bengali in the house. So they are disturbing me during my speech. They steal votes and are thoroughly corrupt. They cannot win the elections in West Bengal like this. They will all be defeated,” the Chief Minister said.

She even went to the extent of describing the protests by BJP workers as the behavior of evil forces like “Ravana”.

Commenting on the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman’s decision for GST revision, the Chief Minister said it was because of the pressure from her that the Union government was ultimately forced to take this decision. “It is almost time for the BJP’s exit. They have sold the entire country,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, a total of five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators were suspended from the House within less than two hours on the last day of the special session of the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday.

The suspended BJP legislators include the party’s Chief Whip in the house, Shankar Ghosh, fashion designer-turned-politician, Agnimitra Paul, veteran party MLA, Mihir Goswami, cricketer-turned-politician Ashok Dinda, and Bankim Ghosh. Earlier on Tuesday, the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, was also suspended.

On Thursday, as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee started delivering her speech on the motion on the issue of harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states, the party legislators led by their Chief Whip, Shankar Ghosh, started protesting against the “undemocratic” suspension of Suvendu Adhikari.

First, they protested from their respective seats, and finally, they came down to the Well of the Assembly and began protesting there.

Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay asked the protesting BJP legislators to refrain from the protests at the Well, which was ignored by the BJP legislators. (IANS)

