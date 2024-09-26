BJP continues to distance itself from MP Kangana Ranaut's remark on farm laws: Jaiveer Shergill

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued to distance itself from the BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's statement on farm laws, National Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Wednesday labelled her remarks as "baseless and illogical", adding that the Mandi MP's statement is damaging the good work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaiveer Shergill said, "I am grateful to the BJP for distancing themselves from the comments of Kangana Ranaut. But as a Punjabi, I must say that Kangana Ranaut's consistent rant, useless, baseless and illogical statements against the Sikh community, the farmers of Punjab are damaging all the good work, the welfare-oriented, the Vikas-oriented work being done, that has been done by PM Modi for the welfare of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat."

This remark came even after Kangana Ranaut issued a public apology and expressed "regret" over her statement on Wednesday.

Mandi Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut had suggested that the three farm laws that were repealed following prolonged farmer protests should be brought back. The actor-turned-politician was quoted as saying, "I know this statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back. Farmers themselves should demand it."

After the BJP stated that her comments were "not authorized," Kangana retracted her remarks and issued an apology. She added that moving forward, she will ensure her views align with the party's stance rather than representing her personal opinions.

BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill further said that PM Modi's "bond with Punjab, the farmer of Punjab and Punjabiyat is an unbreakable."

"Having said that there should not be any doubt that PM Modi's bond with Punjab, the farmer of Punjab and Punjabiyat is an unbreakable, unshakable bond and that bond should not be judged or seen through the lens of irresponsible comments being made by one MP Kangana Ranaut," the BJP national spokesperson added. (ANI)

