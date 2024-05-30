‘BJP, CPI(M) have understanding on Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat’: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday claimed that she had definite information about a covert understanding between the BJP and CPI(M) on the Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat.

Dum Dum constituency in North 24 Parganas District is one of the nine seats in West Bengal going for polls in the last and seventh phase of the General Elections on June 1.

According to her, the understanding is that while the BJP will transfer its dedicated votes in favour of the CPI(M) candidate from Dum Dum, Dr Sujan Chakraborty, the Left party will reciprocate in the 2026 Assembly elections by transferring its dedicated votes in favour of the saffron candidates in the seven Assembly constituencies under Dum Dum.

The Chief Minister made this explosive claim while addressing a rally at Baruipur under Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency in South 24 Parganas District in support of party candidate Saayoni Ghosh.

However, Sujan Chakraborty rubbished the claims of the Chief Minister and questioned why she did not make such assertions while campaigning at Dum Dum and instead chose Jadavpur for the same.

“The Chief Minister should remember that the BJP could not open its account in West Bengal during the previous Left Front regime in the state. The lotus flourished in the state only during the Trinamool Congress regime,” Chakraborty said. The state BJP spokesman in West Bengal and the party’s Rajya Sabha MP, Samik Bhattacharya, too, ridiculed the claims.

“The Chief Minister is making such claims at the last moment, understanding that the party’s defeat at Dum Dum is inevitable this time,” said Bhattacharya. (IANS)

