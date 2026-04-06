BJP faces tough battle in Kerala, West Bengal: Senior Advocate Majeed Memon

Mumbai: Senior Advocate and former Rajya Sabha member Majeed Memon said on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to face significant political challenges in states like Kerala and West Bengal, asserting that the party’s prospects in these regions remain limited despite its efforts.

Speaking to IANS, Memon claimed that the BJP has struggled to gain widespread acceptance among voters in both states, alleging that even aggressive campaigning strategies may not yield the desired results.

“Kerala and West Bengal are two states where the Bharatiya Janata Party faces significant challenges. The people there will not easily fall under their influence, even if they use intimidation, spend money, deploy agencies, or coordinate with the Election Commission,” he said.

Referring specifically to West Bengal, Memon asserted that the people continue to support Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“Despite all this, the people of West Bengal remain fully aligned with Mamata Banerjee and the TMC. The West Bengal government has rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he added. Drawing a comparison with Kerala, Memon said the BJP’s limited ground presence in the southern state. “A similar situation exists in Kerala. There, where they have only one MLA, they are dreaming of forming the government. This is almost out of the question,” he added.

Commenting on recent remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Opposition’s stance on films, Memon said that while blanket bans are not appropriate, raising objections to certain content remains within the democratic rights of political parties.

“Targeting the Opposition, he said that they have always advocated banning films, which is not appropriate. However, when it comes to opposing certain films, it is in the interest of the people of India that wherever the Censor Board fails — allowing objectionable content or glorifying a particular community — the Opposition has the right to raise its voice,” the former Rajya Sabha member added. (IANS)

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