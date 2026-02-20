BJP hits back at Mamata Banerjee over Ramakrishna 'Swami' Row

KOLKATA: Hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's social media jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Thursday over the latter's description of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa as "Swami" while paying homage to the iconic Indian mystic on the occasion of "Ramakrishna Jayanti", the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had issued a counter statement questioning the ignorance of the Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister issued a social media post on X describing Prime Minister Modi's description of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa as "Swami", as another attempt by the Prime Minister to aggressively display cultural insensitivity to tall personalities of West Bengal.

Later on Thursday afternoon, BJP's Information Technology Cell Chief and the party's central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, issued a counter statement on his official X account, questioning the ignorance of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the matter.

"We are also shocked at your ignorance! The Prime Minister referred to Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Deva, also called Sri Ramakrishna and 'Thakur' by his disciples, as Swami Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Ji while paying tribute to the universally respected great seer and saint of India on his birth anniversary," Malviya said in a social media post on X.

He also added that the use of the prefix "Swami" by Prime Minister Modi was not a reference to the title used by monks of the order of Swami Vivekananda-founded Belur Math, the international headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission at Belur in Howrah district of West Bengal. (IANS)

