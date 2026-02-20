Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 25 new Atal canteens, total rises to 71

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Thursday, inaugurated 25 new Atal canteens during an event in the city and announced that with the addition of the new facilities, the number of thalis served daily will go up to 71,000, government officials said.

She hit out at the previous governments for keeping the Rs 5 meal project in abeyance for several years.

"In the previous government's (Aam Aadmi Party) 11 years, the canteens remained stuck in files, and in just one year of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, 71 Atal Canteens have already been opened. This is our speed and scale of work," she said.

In a message on social media platform X, Chief Minister Gupta said, "Today, in the presence of the Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena ji, 25 new Atal Canteens were inaugurated across various areas of Delhi."

"On this occasion, a meal was also taken at the Atal Canteen located in east Delhi's Geeta Colony," she added. (IANS)

