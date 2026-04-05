BJP launches manifesto ahead of upcoming Puducherry Assembly Elections

Puducherry: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Election-in-charge for Puducherry, Mansukh Mandaviya, along with BJP Puducherry President VP Ramalingam, on Saturday launched the BJP manifesto for the upcoming elections in Puducherry.

Speaking to Reporters Mansukh Mandaviya said, "For the last 5 years, the NDA government was in power here, and in the next elections too, NDA is going to form its government here. We will work for the development and upliftment of the poor. The double-engine government will be formed here again."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the opposition parties lack a clear vision for developing the Union Territory and are more focused on political control.

Sharing an X post, PM Modi alleged that the rival parties want to use Puducherry as an ATM.

"While the NDA is working towards BEST Puducherry, the Opposition has no vision for Puducherry's progress. They want to use Puducherry as an ATM and ensure it is ruled by the High Command in Delhi instead of listening to the will of the people," he wrote. Referring to his recent interaction with BJP booth workers in the Union Territory, the Prime Minister cited a party worker's remark to underscore his criticism of the opposition.

"A few days ago, I was interacting with the BJP booth workers of Puducherry. One of our Karyakartas put it very well when he said that the Opposition's agenda is to create a WEAK Puducherry," he added.

Elaborating on the acronym, PM Modi said, "By WEAK, he meant: W- Worst Governance; E- End of Development; A- Against People, K- Kill Economy." (ANI)

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