BJP moves ECI, accuses TMC candidate of using foreign nationals in campaign

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday, approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) with the complaint against Trinamool Congress candidate from Rajarhat-Gopalpur Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district and also the sitting legislator, Aditi Munshi, an acclaimed devotional singer, of accompanying foreign nationals in her campaign programme for the Assembly polls scheduled later this month.

"It has transpired that sitting MLA belonging to the Trinamool Congress, Aditi Munshi, who is also a candidate from Rajarhat-Gopalpur Assembly Constituency, has engaged foreign nationals, specifically individuals of Nigerian origin, in her election campaign and rallies. Such participation of foreign nationals in political campaigning is unprecedented and impermissible under Indian law. It is further observed that these foreign nationals were actively participating in the campaign while wearing Trinamool Congress logo badges, carrying the party flags and shouting campaign in favour of the Trinamool Congress, thereby directly endorsing and promoting a political party before the electorate," the complaint letter submitted by the West Bengal BJP to State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)'s Office, said.

The BJP had also attached a video of the rally where such Nigerians are seen participating in Trinamool Congress leader Aditi Munshi's campaign rally.

In the letter, the BJP had said that these developments were in clear violation of the Visa Norms, the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the Foreigners Act, 1946.

"Under our laid down laws, violation of visa conditions invites immediate criminal action, including imprisonment. There is no law whatsoever that permits foreigners to endorse or seek votes from the Indian electorate in favour of any political party or candidate," the letter noted.

In the letter to West Bengal CEO's office, the BJP had demanded strict action against Aditi Munshi and bar her from further campaigning for having subverted the sanctity of India's electoral and democratic process. (IANS)

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