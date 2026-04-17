BJP National president Nitin Nabin takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar

NEW DELHI: BJP National president Nitin Nabin took the oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Along with him, several other new members were administered the oath shortly after the House proceedings commenced.

This marks BJP President Nabin's first term as a Member of Parliament. He has been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar. BJP's Shivesh Kumar and Ramnath Thakur of the JD-U, also elected from Bihar, were administered the oath too. (IANS)

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