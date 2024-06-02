BJP President JP Nadda thanks Election Commission after voting concludes for last leg of Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: As the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded today, marking the end of the world’s largest polling exercise that began on April 19, Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda on Saturday thanked the Election Commission of India and claimed that BJP party will cross 370 seats.

The voting for the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections which began on April 19, came to an end on Saturday.

“The final phase of the election has been completed. I would like to thank the ECI for successfully conducting the elections with proper arrangements. It is a matter to notice for the world how the ECI conducts elections in the biggest democratic country. I also thank the lakhs of employees and security personnel of the Election Commission. I also thank our voters and the first-time voters who came out to vote during the scorching heat in all the phases,” Nadda said in a self-made video.

He further said that under the vision and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party fought the elections.

“I would like to thank the workers of the party too for campaigning for the elections under the vision of PM Modi. I want to thank PM Modi who worked so hard during the elections. PM Modi held over 206 election rallies, 23 roadshows, and almost 82 interviews he gave. He left no stones to reach the people of the country through these mediums. He raised the issues which people were not aware of. I want to again thank PM Modi,” he added.

BJP chief also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah who held more than 180 public meetings and roadshows.

“I want to thank Rajnath Singh ji, and Nitin Gadkari ji who worked extensively during the elections. I thank PM Modi on behalf of all the party workers. I am thankful to all the leaders of NDA allies who worked hard and tried to reach out to the people during the Lok Sabha elections. I believe that people have voted for ‘Viksit Bharat’, ‘Saksham Bharat’, ‘Samarthavaan Bharat’, and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat.’ The voters must have neglected the people who indulge in appeasement politics, dynastic politics, and corruption. I am confident that Bharatiya Janata Party will get more than 370 seats and NDA will cross 400 seats,” he said.

The seventh and the final phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections across seven states and the Union territory of Chandigarh saw a voter turnout of 58.3 per cent till 5 pm, the Election Commission (ECI) said.

Earlier, as the 7th Phase of polling in General Elections 2024 wrapped up, the Election Commission of India thanked all stakeholders: voters, polling personnel, security forces, media, and political parties.

Polling for the earlier six phases of Lok Sabha elections was held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, and May 25.

Assembly polls have also been held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. Odisha is seeing simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and assembly in the last four phases. (ANI)

