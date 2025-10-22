‘BJP will not form government with NC’: Sunil Sharma

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma said on Tuesday that the BJP will not form a government with the National Conference (NC) under any circumstances. Sharma was reacting to a recent statement made by J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in which he said that the BJP is ‘punishing the people of J&K by delaying statehood because they are not in power here’. The Chief Minister had also said that he would rather give up power than form the government with the BJP under any pressure.

Countering the Chief Minister’s statement, Sunil Sharma told reporters, “We will not form a government with the National Conference under any circumstances. We are not going to form a government on any condition.”

The LoP said that the claims made by the Chief Minister are completely baseless and are intended only to mislead the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The BJP leader added that the party is fully confident that, whether it is the Rajya Sabha elections, by-elections in Jammu and Kashmir, or the Bihar elections, the party is completely prepared for every contest.

“We have full faith in our people. Whether it is Bihar, Budgam, or Nagrota, the BJP will win,” he claimed. He said that the Chief Minister also said that the BJP will indulge in horse-trading for the Rajya Sabha elections, but there is no truth to it.

“The Chief Minister is making hollow claims and merely trying to mislead the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he claimed. (IANS)

