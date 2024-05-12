‘BJP will emerge single largest party in South India’: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday exuded confidence that the BJP will become the single largest party in South India in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a news conference in Hyderabad after winding up the party campaign in Telangana, he said BJP and NDA will make a ‘complete sweep’ in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, going to polls in the fourth phase on May 13.

“The BJP will win the largest number of seats in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” he said.

The BJP leader was confident that BJP will win more than 10 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

He claimed that after three phases of elections, NDA has reached nearly 200 seats. He hoped that the alliance would get the maximum number of seats in the fourth phase and would definitely move towards 400 seats.

Amit Shah, who earlier addressed two public meetings in Chevella and Nagarkurnool constituencies, said the contest is between the NDA and INDI alliance. “On one hand you have Congress-led INDI alliance who have done scams of more than Rs 12 lakh crore while on the other you have Modiji who has no allegation of corruption of 25 paise even after serving as the chief minister and Prime Minister for 23 years,” he said.

He claimed that during the last 10 years, India moved ahead in all sectors. In the area of the welfare of the poor, the work done in the last 10 years is equal to the work done in the last 70 years. He said the country has become more secure. The internal security has strengthened while terrorism and Naxalism have been curbed.

The Indian economy moved to fifth place in the world from 11th place a decade ago. The banking system has been strengthened.

In a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he remarked that even after 20 attempts ‘Rahul-yan’ could not be launched and a 21st attempt is being made.

He claimed that people have decided to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time.

Stating that Telangana state was in revenue surplus at the time of formation, he said today it has debts of lakhs of crores and the state is spending Rs 80,000 crore every year on debt repayment. He alleged that BRS and Congress derailed the development of Telangana.

Amit Shah said the grant-in-aid for Telangana has increased from Rs 15,000 crore a decade ago to Rs 63,000 crore.

He claimed that the Centre spent 1.65 lakh crore on the development of highways, Rs 32,000 crore on Railways and Rs 7,000 crore on airports.

He alleged that Congress and BRS are neck-deep in vote bank politics and corruption. The BJP leader said the steering of the state government always remained in the hands of Owaisi. “Both the parties outsourced the contract of running the government to AIMIM,” he said. (IANS)

