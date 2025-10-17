Can’t fulfil promises until statehood restored: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: The elected government in J&K, headed by Omar Abdullah, completed one year in office on Thursday without fulfilling the promises made to people during the election.

However, the party leaders and spokespersons of the ruling National Conference (NC) say one year is too short a period to review the government’s score.

Right from the day it took office, the Chief Minister, his colleagues in the cabinet, and the NC have been raising the pitch for restoration of statehood to J&K. In its first session, the legislative assembly passed a resolution seeking the restoration of statehood.

The central government is committed to the restoration of statehood to J&K, but maintains that it would be restored at the proper time.

The Supreme Court is presently hearing a petition for restoration of statehood, and during the last hearing, the apex court granted the Union government four weeks to file its response. Omar Abdullah is on record as having said that he is running the government like a horse expected to run with its legs tied.

Omar’s father and the octogenarian president of the NC, Farooq Abdullah, has said that running a J&K government is like walking on the edge of a sword. Omar says all his administrative secretaries, who during his previous tenure as the Chief Minister of the state would give him ten options for getting a job done, are now giving him ten excuses for not doing a certain job. (IANS)

Also Read: Congress accuses BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, wife of ‘corruption’ involving crores