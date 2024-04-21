Election Commission of India updates voter turnout to 78.25% in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The latest information from the Election Commission of India (ECI) today has updated the voter turnout in Assam in the first phase of polling conducted on Friday, putting the figure at 78.25%.

On Friday, the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha election was held in the five parliamentary constituencies of Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat. The polling started at 7 a.m. and continued even after the official closing time of 5 p.m., owing to people still lined up at some of the polling stations, sources said then.

The ECI published the updated voter turnout figures this evening in a constituency-wise manner, according to which Kaziranga recorded a turnout of 79.33%, Sonitpur 78.46%, Lakhimpur 76.42%, Dibrugarh 76.75%, and Jorhat recorded a voter turnout of 79.89%. From this, it appears that Jorhat recorded the highest voter participation, with 79.89% of the electorate turning up to vote.

According to ECI, a total of 67,67,191 voters, out of the 86,47,869 voters registered in the electoral roll, exercised their franchise across the five parliamentary constituencies on polling day.

However, the Election Department, Assam, stated that the total turnout figure of 78.25% may or may not see a minor change.

