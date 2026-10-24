Bomb threats at Kolkata Airport, Delhi schools trigger security searches

Kolkata: Bomb threats at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport and several schools in Delhi prompted security agencies to launch extensive searches on Friday. No suspicious objects have been found so far, and investigations are underway. At Kolkata airport, cleaning staff discovered a handwritten threat on tissue paper in a women’s restroom, warning of a bomb at Gate 30. The CISF, bomb squad and airport police searched the premises, while CCTV footage was reviewed and security was tightened. No impact on flight services was reported. This was the second bomb threat at the airport this month.

In Delhi, Venkateshwar Public School in Rohini and Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar received threats, prompting police and fire department teams to conduct precautionary searches. The threat to Salwan Public School reportedly mentioned a possible attack on October 30.

The incidents follow similar threats received by schools in Noida on October 12. Authorities are investigating the origins and credibility of the threats, which have raised concerns over public safety and prompted heightened security measures. (IANS)