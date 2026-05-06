CDS General Anil Chauhan bats for using Brain-Computer Interface tech in national security

NEW DELHI: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday called for sustained collaboration among the Armed Forces, academia, industry, and research organisations to harness the full potential of Brain-Computer Interface technologies for national security and broader societal benefit.

He gave the call while inaugurating a conference on ‘Brain-Computer Interface (BCI): Expanding Neural Frontiers & Its Strategic Implications’ jointly organised by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) and the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies.

The conference, envisioned by the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman COSC (CISC), Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, brought together senior military leadership, policymakers, scientists, medical experts, industry representatives, start-ups and academia to deliberate upon the emerging field of Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) and its strategic implications.

In his Address, the Director General of the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), Maj Gen (Dr) Ashok Kumar (Rtd), highlighted the transformative potential of neural technologies, stating that Brain-Computer Interface represents the realisation of a process where neural signals from the human mind can translate into meaningful actions and transformative outcomes.

The Director General Armed Forces Medical Services, Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, emphasised the growing convergence between human cognition and computational systems, observing that the traditional distinction between cognition and computation is increasingly merging in ways once considered speculative.

Talking about the rapid evolution of BCI from a conceptual idea to a practical scientific reality, Professor and Head, Department of Electrical and Biomedical Engineering, IIT Delhi, Dr T.K. Gandhi, highlighted that Brain-Computer Interface applications are expanding across both civilian welfare and warfare domains.

The conference featured multiple technical sessions focusing on the current status of BCI, its medical and technological dimensions, and its strategic applications in defence. Deputy Chief of IDS (Medical), Air Marshal S Shankar, presented a comprehensive overview of the present and future status of BCI technologies.

Experts from IIT Delhi, Defence Research and Development Organisation, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), and leading start-ups shared insights on ongoing research, indigenous innovation, and future pathways for integration of BCI technologies.

Deliberations during the conference also addressed ethical considerations, human-machine integration, neuro-security challenges, and the role of BCI in enhancing operational efficiency, rehabilitation, and decision-making in complex operational environments. (IANS)

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