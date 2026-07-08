Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrests three accused in BRO funds misappropriation

LEH: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said it has arrested three accused in connection with the misappropriation of funds from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Kargil district of Ladakh. A CBI press release said the organisation has arrested one Assistant Engineer (Civil) of BRO, Ladakh, and two labour supply agents from Kargil for indulging in misappropriation of BRO funds.

The Assistant Engineer arrested was Officer In-charge of the Khatse Batalic Sector under 81 RCC, BRO. The Assistant Engineer, in conspiracy with the two manpower supply agents, misappropriated BRO funds in the names of non-existent labourers, and the agents deposited the amounts into his account. The accused are being produced before the Jurisdictional Court in Ladakh after completing all codal formalities. (IANS)

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