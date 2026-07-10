Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) files multiple charge sheets in Mahadev App betting scandal

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dealt a major blow to India's largest illegal online betting syndicate by filing 11 fresh charge sheets in the high-profile Mahadev App gambling case.

The development marks a significant escalation in the probe into the multi-crore racket allegedly run from abroad.

In one set of cases, the CBI filed six charge sheets against six accused, Ashim Das, Rohit Gulati, Vikas Chhaparia, Anil Dhammani, Vishal Ahuja, and Dheeraj Ahuja, for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, along with cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The agency also submitted additional evidence against the main accused and alleged kingpins, Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, who were charge-sheeted earlier.

In a parallel case, the CBI filed five more charge sheets against 66 individuals, including Chandrakar, Uppal, and several members of betting syndicate panels.

These charge sheets invoke provisions of the IPC and the Chhattisgarh Gambling Prohibition Act. The panels allegedly served as conduits for channelling proceeds of crime.

Mahadev App is believed to be one of the biggest illegal betting operations ever uncovered in the country. Promoted by Chandrakar and Uppal, the app built a vast nationwide network that reached millions of users through aggressive social media promotion.

The syndicate operated numerous illegal betting panels across states, enrolling users, conducting betting games, and generating massive illegal profits. The money was allegedly laundered through a complex web of mule bank accounts before being siphoned abroad. (IANS)

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