Centre assures ‘situation under control’ amid West Asia crisis, energy security stable: Sources

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Wednesday reassured that despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia, India remains on an equal footing. There is no cause for concern, as the overall situation arising out of the crisis is firmly under control, the Centre informed while briefing political parties at the all-party meet.

According to sources, a detailed presentation took place at the all-party meeting by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, followed by remarks from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, highlighted that energy security remains stable, with adequate availability of crude oil, LPG and other essential supplies, and that India's strong refining capacity will ensure continued supply, including fertilisers, with shipments already arriving. Four have arrived, and more are expected.

Opposition leaders flagged Pakistan's role in the conflict, to which the government replied that such references are not new, recalling its involvement since 1981 during the US-Iran diplomatic breakdown.

It was also pointed out that Iran's reopening of access after five days is a positive development.

The government, as per sources, emphasised its proactive diplomatic outreach, noting that New Delhi is in touch with all sides and "taking everyone on board," while maintaining that ships are coming and supply lines remain active, making this a diplomatic success for the country.

On the safety front, the government stressed that there is no panic; Indian embassies are actively assisting citizens. The Centre said that evacuation plans are in place, with people's safety being the top priority.

Addressing security concerns, including reports of submarine activity near Sri Lanka, it was clarified that had there been any threat to India, it would have been handled decisively.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also raised issues concerning Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with the government noting that as soon as channels reopened, diplomatic outreach was undertaken.

The government said that despite uncertainties around the continuation of the conflict, India is prepared, engaged at all levels, prioritising its people, and confident of weathering the situation through coordinated diplomatic, strategic and economic efforts. The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was attended by several senior opposition leaders. (ANI)

Also Read: Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, states on PIL against rising false cases