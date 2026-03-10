PM Modi closely monitoring West Asia conflict, safety of Indians key concern: Jaishankar in RS

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia, stressing that the conflict is of particular concern to India because of the large number of Indian citizens living and working in the Gulf region.

At the beginning of the session, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge attempted to raise the issue of the death of Indian nationals during the ongoing conflict in the region.

His remarks triggered protests from the Treasury benches, following which Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan asked Kharge to conclude his intervention and invited the External Affairs Minister to make his statement in the House.

Delivering his remarks in the House amid loud sloganeering by Opposition members, EAM Jaishankar addressed the situation in West Asia and said the conflict had begun after US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which led to widespread destruction and the deaths of several senior leaders of the Islamic regime. He noted that the situation had since worsened and the tensions had spread across several countries in the region.

"Our government had issued a statement on February 20 expressing deep concerns and urging all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians. We continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate the tensions," the External Affairs Minister said.

"It is also important that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all the states in the region be respected," he added.

EAM Jaishankar told the House that the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had taken note of the conflict and the challenges faced by Indians residing in the region as well as those travelling through it. He said all ministers had been directed to take appropriate steps to address the issue and assist Indian citizens. According to him, the Prime Minister has been continuously reviewing developments related to the crisis.

"PM Modi spoke to the heads of state of the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan, Israel, and Bahrain. We are urging all to ease tensions," he said. The Minister emphasised that the conflict has serious implications for India because of the large Indian presence in the Gulf countries.

"This conflict is of particular concern to India. There are almost 1 crore Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf nations. In Iran, too, there are a few thousand Indians who are there for study and employment," he said. (IANS)

