Centre committed to welfare of micro-minority communities: Minister Kiren Rijiju

NEW DELHI: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday received a representation from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Keralam President Rajeev Chandrasekhar regarding the need for recognition and protection of micro-minority communities in the country.

Sharing a post on X, Rijiju said the government remains committed to the welfare of micro-minority communities. He said that all schemes and initiatives are implemented in a fair and transparent manner.

"Received a representation from @BJP4Keralam President Shri @RajeevRC_X ji regarding the need for recognition and protection of micro-minority communities in India. The Government of India remains committed to the welfare of all micro-minority communities. All schemes and initiatives are implemented in a fair, transparent, and inclusive manner, ensuring that smaller and vulnerable sections receive due attention," the post read.

"We will continue engaging with stakeholders to uphold harmony, justice, and the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas," the post further read. The meeting comes at a time when Keralam is gearing up for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections later this year. (ANI)

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