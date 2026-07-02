Centre Puts WhatsApp Username Rollout on Hold, Seeks Explanation from Meta

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday issued a notice to Meta over the proposed rollout of the usernames feature on WhatsApp in India, directing the company to explain the feature within three days and refrain from launching it until consultations with the government are completed.

According to sources, the Centre has sought a detailed explanation from Meta on the new feature and has directed the company to submit its response within three days. The government has also asked Meta not to roll out the "usernames" feature in India until consultations on the matter are completed, the sources added. The move indicates that the Centre is examining the implications of the proposed feature before allowing its launch in the country.

However, Meta has not yet publicly responded to the government's notice or the directions regarding the rollout of the feature. (IANS)

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