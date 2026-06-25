Meghalaya Transfers SP Rasgania After Fierce Crackdown on Illegal Coal Mining in East Jaintia Hills

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: A successful and impactful tenure came to an end on Friday with the Meghalaya Government transferring Pankaj Kumar Rasgania, IPS, from the post of Superintendent of Police, East Jaintia Hills, bringing the curtain down on a four-month stint that witnessed one of the most aggressive crackdowns on illegal coal mining and transportation in the district in recent years.

Rasgania’s transfer concludes a tenure that began on February 16, 2026, in the aftermath of the devastating Mynsyngat–Thangsko coal mining explosion that claimed more than 30 lives. The tragedy triggered widespread public outrage, drew the attention of the Meghalaya High Court, and intensified demands for accountability and stronger enforcement against illegal mining activities. Amid mounting pressure on the Government to act decisively, Rasgania’s appointment was widely viewed as a strategic intervention aimed at dismantling illegal coal networks and restoring public confidence in law enforcement in East Jaintia Hills.

The Government’s decision to post an officer known for his expertise in cyber security and technology-driven policing came at a critical juncture when the district was under intense public, administrative and judicial scrutiny. Over the next four months, East Jaintia Hills Police, under his leadership, launched one of the most extensive enforcement drives against illegal coal mining and transportation networks witnessed in recent years.

The results were significant. A total of 45 persons allegedly involved in illegal coal mining activities were arrested, while 118 cases were registered. Official enforcement records indicate that police seized 18,962 metric tonnes of coal and intercepted 57 vehicles allegedly involved in the illegal transportation of coal during the four-month period. Seizures during the last four months also included 30,000 detonators and 25 kg of gelatin.

What could not be achieved over the past 12 years was accomplished within just four months.

According to a notification issued by the Home (Police) Department, Rasgania has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 3rd Meghalaya Police Battalion, Sahbsein, with effect from the date of taking over charge or until further orders. Shailendra Bamaniya, IPS, Superintendent of Police, CID, Shillong, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, East Jaintia Hills District, Khliehriat, replacing Rasgania.

The notification also stated that the transfer and posting of Jerry Fiscer K. Marak, IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Western Range, Tura, as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eastern Range, Shillong, issued through a notification dated May 12, 2026, stands cancelled. In the interest of public service and on the recommendation of the Civil Services Board, Sylvester Nongtinger, IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Security), Shillong, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eastern Range, Shillong, against the existing vacancy.

Dara Aswaghosh, IPS, Superintendent of Police, SCRB, Shillong, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, CID, Shillong, while Ashish, IPS, Superintendent of Police, VIS, Shillong, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, SCRB, Shillong.

Nazarius Lamare, MPS, Commandant, 3rd Meghalaya Police Battalion, Sahbsein, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, VIS, Shillong. Narender, IPS, Additional Superintendent of Police, CBPS, Eastern Range, Shillong, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, 6th Meghalaya Police Battalion, Umran.

Anthony Ch. Momin, MPS, Additional Superintendent of Police, East Garo Hills District, Williamnagar, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, 4th Meghalaya Police Battalion, Sohpian, Nongstoin. Neena Rabha, MPS, Deputy Commandant, 6th Meghalaya Police Battalion, Umran, has been transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police, CBPS, Eastern Range, Shillong.

Krison R. Marak, MPS, Deputy Commandant, 4th Meghalaya Police Battalion, Sohpian, Nongstoin, has been transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police, East Garo Hills District, Williamnagar. John Clitzer A. Sangma, MPS, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), North Garo Hills District, Resubelpara, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), East Garo Hills District, Williamnagar, while Subir Sangma, MPS, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), North Garo Hills District, Resubelpara.

There have been longstanding allegations that government doctors in the state, particularly senior specialists, often neglect hospital duties in favour of private clinics and chambers. The decision has been taken to curb such practices. However, it has received a mixed reaction from doctors, many of whom are yet to accept the policy.

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