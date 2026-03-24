Centre restores tax sops to help exporters amid West Asia crisis

NEW DELHI: In view of the evolving geopolitical situation due to the Iran war and its implications for maritime trade, the Centre has decided to restore the rates and value caps under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme for all eligible export products with effect from March 23, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

This step is intended to provide timely support to Indian exporters facing elevated freight costs and war-related trade risks arising from disruptions in the Gulf and the wider West Asia maritime corridor, the statement said.

The restored rates will be those that were in force, as on February 22 this year, thereby withdrawing the earlier restriction of 50 percent that was imposed on February 23.

The present notification supersedes the aforesaid notification dated February 23, along with the corrigendum dated February 24, except in respect of actions already taken prior to such supersession, the statement said.

Recent developments in West Asia have led to challenges in maritime logistics, including changes in routing and transit patterns. These have had an impact on logistics costs and shipping schedules for export consignments moving to or through the region.

The decision reflects the government's continued commitment to ensuring a stable, responsive, and supportive policy environment for exporters, while sustaining India's export competitiveness in a challenging global environment, the statement added.

The measure also comes close on the heels of the government having announced the RELIEF initiative-supporting exporters amid global disruptions, which has strengthened trade resilience and ensured continuity by easing logistics, insurance, and cost pressures in a volatile geopolitical environment.

"For the manufacturing and chemicals sector, the RELIEF package comes as a crucial buffer against rising freight, insurance, and input costs, helping maintain production continuity and export competitiveness," CII President-designate and TATA Chemicals Ltd Managing Director and CEO, R. Mukundan, said. (IANS)

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