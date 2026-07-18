Centre, states chart roadmap for next phase of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and ABDM at NHA National review meeting

NEW DELHI: The National Health Authority (NHA), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, began a two-day National Review Meeting (Chintan Shivir) in New Delhi to review the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

The meeting was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, who released the NHA Annual Report and implementation guidelines for District Implementation Units, Beneficiary Empowerment and Hospital Empanelment.

The review brings together officials from the Centre and States to assess progress, discuss implementation priorities and strengthen coordination under the two flagship health initiatives.

Addressing the meeting, Jadhav said AB PM-JAY has provided cashless treatment worth over ?1.91 lakh crore through more than 37,000 empanelled hospitals, making it the world’s largest health assurance scheme. He added that ABDM has generated over 94 crore ABHA numbers and linked more than 100 crore health records, laying the foundation for a digitally integrated healthcare system.

He called for stronger convergence between AB PM-JAY and ABDM to improve access to healthcare, particularly for vulnerable populations. NHA CEO Sunil Kumar Barnwal said the review meeting provides a platform for States and Union Territories to share best practices and address implementation challenges. He noted that data generated under PM-JAY could serve as an important resource for tracking disease patterns and supporting evidence-based policymaking.

The meeting reviewed programme performance under AB PM-JAY, including beneficiary coverage, service delivery, claims management and hospital empanelment, as well as the implementation of ABDM and the adoption of digital health services.

Discussions also covered proposed reforms such as planned pre-authorisation for selected procedures, technology upgrades, improvements to the Auto-Adjudication Engine for claims processing, and anti-fraud measures through the National Anti-Fraud Unit. (ANI)

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