JPC Defers Draft Report on 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, Seeks More Consultations

NEW DELHI: A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Friday deferred the adoption of its draft report on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, and two related bills, deciding that further deliberations and stakeholder consultations were needed.

Committee chairperson Aparajita Sarangi said members unanimously agreed to keep the report pending to allow for more discussions, including with political parties. She said the committee had sought suggestions from 27 parties, but only five responded. The panel reviewed the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Opposition members, who have consistently opposed the Constitution Amendment Bill, said the report’s adoption was deferred after discussions had already begun on its recommendations. They reiterated their objections, including concerns over the proposed mechanism for suspending constitutional office-bearers.

According to sources, the draft report proposed replacing the term “removal/cease to be a minister” with “suspension”, defining “serious criminal offences” as those punishable with imprisonment of up to five years or more, and introducing an automatic reversal clause and fast-track courts for trials. Sources also said AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule withdrew their dissent notes after the committee decided to continue deliberations.

Introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in August 2025, the Constitution Amendment Bill seeks to bar the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and Union or State Ministers from continuing in office while lodged in jail. It provides a 30-day window for an arrested office-bearer to obtain bail, failing which they would be suspended or disqualified from performing official duties until granted bail. (ANI)

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