Chadha, Mann to meet President Droupadi Murmu on May 5 over Punjab ‘misuse’ row

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday granted time to BJP MP Raghav Chadha on May 5 over his request to apprise her of the alleged misuse of the Punjab Government's state machinery for political vendetta and targeted action against MPs who recently quit the Aam Aadmi Party and merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party, according to sources.

This comes after the trio of MPs - Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal - parted ways with the AAP last month and subsequently joined the BJP in the presence of party leadership. Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Swati Maliwal had also switched to the BJP. Notably, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is also scheduled to meet with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 5.

The meeting, Mann described as a vital step in safeguarding the "mandate of the people of Punjab and the democratic values", comes after the CM sought a formal audience with the President. (ANI)

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