Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warns of pre-poll unrest, urges peace in Bengal

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday issued a note of caution about attempts to create tension and violence before the crucial Assembly elections in the state, scheduled later this year. While issuing the note of caution on Tuesday, the Chief Minister gave some subtle hints about certain sections of people whose actions might trigger possible tension in the state. Chief Minister Banerjee asked everyone to be careful about possible attempts to create a riot-like situation in West Bengal before the Assembly polls. However, she refrained from directly pointing out those sources of tension and violence.

“We have people from a community whose percentage representation is over 30. In case of grievances, they will block roads. Around 26 percent of the population is Scheduled Castes. Around six percent of the population is tribal. Whenever something happens, the people from the tribal community block train services. I do not want this. I want everyone to live together. There might be an attempt to create a situation of unrest before the elections,” the Chief Minister warned. According to Chief Minister Banerjee, the most important thing is that people should stay together peacefully. “If there is peace in life, there will be progress. If the situation is peaceful, then the work becomes easier,” she said. At the same time, Chief Minister Banerjee once again became vocal on the issue of migrant workers from West Bengal being subjected to attacks and humiliation in other states, especially the ones ruled by the BJP. (IANS)

