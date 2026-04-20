Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates ‘Somnath Swabhiman Yatra’ in Lucknow

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday flagged off the 'Somnath Swabhiman Yatra' from Lucknow. A special train, carrying a large contingent of devotees, departed for the darshan of Lord Somnath Dham in Gujarat as part of the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' programme.

"Our eternal Sanatan faith is imperishable, immortal, and indestructible. Today, the entire nation is entering a new era of modern development while preserving its glorious heritage, under the guidance and leadership of our accomplished Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. Under the 'Som Nath Swabhiman Parv', the 'Som Nath Swabhiman Yatra Uttar Pradesh' was inaugurated today in Lucknow. On this occasion, a special train carrying devotees departing for darshan of Lord Somnath Dham was flagged off with a green signal. Heartfelt congratulations to all devotees and infinite best wishes for a pleasant and auspicious journey. Jai Somnath," CM Yogi posted on X.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister Adityanath declared that India has entered a new era of modern development. He asserted that although there were repeated attacks on the eternal culture of India over time, these assaults could neither shake nor remove the country's shrines and did not succeed in suppressing the identity of the people.

"It is our good fortune that today, under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our country has entered a new era of modern development while preserving its glorious heritage. Today's age is a symbol of the fact that, according to the belief of Indian scriptures, just as the soul is immortal and is a symbol of the eternality of life, similarly, the Sanatan shrine is also a symbol of the same eternal and immortal path. We all have seen that there have been attack after attack on the eternal culture of India, but these attacks could neither shake nor remove the shrine of India, nor could they suppress it," said CM Yogi. (ANI)

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