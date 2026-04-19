UP’s ‘bulldozer theory’ will be applied in Bengal after BJP comes to power: Yogi Adityanath

KOLKATA: The “bulldozer theory” which was applied against different mafia groups in Uttar Pradesh, will also be applied in case of the antisocial elements in West Bengal resorting extortion, corruption and crime against women, once the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in the state, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.

“In Uttar Pradesh, the ‘bulldozer theory’ was applied to crush the mafias and goons there. The same formula will be applied in case of the mafias and antisocial elements involved in corruption, extortion, crime against women, and other crimes in West Bengal after the BJP comes to power in the state. The rule of law will be established,” Adityanath said while addressing a campaign rally at Cooch Behar district of West Bengal amid the forthcoming two-phase Assembly polls scheduled later this month. He also said that the joint efforts by the opposition parties could not stop the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. “And here in West Bengal, you cannot chant the name of Lord Rama. Often, permission for immersion of Durga idols is denied on a particular day. What the current state government and the ruling party of West Bengal is nurturing is appeasement politics,” the UP Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, he also issued a strong note of warning as he said that the anti-social elements allegedly enjoying the backing of the Trinamool Congress will start reverse counting if they even think of disrupting the poll process this month through their hooliganism. “They should start reverse counting in that case, since after the results on May 4, no one will even offer them water,” Adityanath said. (IANS)

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