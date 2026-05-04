Yogi Adityanath, Bhupendra Patel, Arvind Kejriwal greet journalists on World Press Freedom Day

New Delhi: Leaders across the political spectrum extended greetings to journalists on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, highlighting the vital role of a free and independent press in strengthening democracy and shaping public awareness.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to X and wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to all esteemed journalist colleagues on ‘World Press Freedom Day’. Your impartiality, fearlessness, and independence always work to strengthen democracy and give new direction to society. May you continue to fulfill your responsibilities with complete dedication—best wishes galore.”

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also underlined the broader societal role of media.

In his post on X, he said, “The role of the press media in building a progressive society is extremely important. The media is not merely a medium that conveys information about events to the people; it also prepares citizens for nation-building. It also works to steer public awareness in a positive direction. Heartfelt congratulations to all journalist friends on World Press Freedom Day.”

Echoing similar sentiments, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal emphasized the responsibility of the press in a democracy.

He posted, “Greetings to fellow journalists on World Press Freedom Day. The role of the press in democracy is extremely crucial. The responsibility of the press is to question both the government and the opposition with complete impartiality, so that neither the opposition nor the government ever deviates from their path. In a strong democracy, journalists should have the freedom to speak the truth without any fear.”

The messages collectively reflect recognition from political leaders about the importance of independent journalism and the need for fearless reporting in democratic systems. World Press Freedom Day is observed globally on May 3 under the framework of the United Nations. (IANS)

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