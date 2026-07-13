CJP protest day 23: Sonam Wangchuk’s health deteriorates as fast enters 15th day

NEW DELHI: Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s health deteriorated further on Sunday (July 12, 2026) as his indefinite hunger strike entered the 15th day, with doctors reporting a further drop in his blood pressure and a total weight loss of 7.8 kg since the fast began. The Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over alleged examination irregularities entered its 23rd day on Sunday (July 12, 2026). According to a health update shared by the organisation, Mr. Wangchuk’s blood pressure dropped to 104/66 mm Hg, while his total weight loss since the beginning of the hunger strike reached 7.8 kg. (Agencies)

Also Read: Activist Sonam Wangchuk Back in Leh, Ready for Dialogue on Ladakh Issues