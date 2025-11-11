Competition Commission of India (CCI) settlement rules to boost ease of doing business in India: Report

NEW DELHI: The Competition Commission of India's settlement regulations could transform the country's competition law regime and boost ease of doing business, a report said on Monday. The report from policy research organisation Policy Consensus Centre said that the new settlement regulations can ensure time-bound resolutions, but their success will hinge on clarity, predictability, and proportionality in application. The Policy Consensus Centre said after a high level discussion on optimising the new settlement laws framework that the recent settlement with Google, following a prolonged investigation, has underscored the practical utility of such mechanisms in driving timely compliance. "For smaller enterprises, drawn-out litigation can be existential. While larger players may absorb the costs and delays, MSMEs often cannot," Policy Consensus Centre co-founder and CEO Nirupama Soundararajan said. A fair and transparent settlement process can provide timely closure, preserve business continuity, and level the playing field in highly dynamic digital markets, she added. InGovern Research Services Founder & Managing Director, Shriram Subramanian, emphasised that technology must play a central role in improving regulatory efficiency. "The CCI can adopt AI tools to analyse data faster, reduce repetitive requests, and streamline hearings. A single comprehensive round of data collection and more virtual proceedings could significantly improve turnaround time," Subramanian noted. (IANS)

